Local MLAs condemn Brook Street incident

EAST Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has expressed concern at the disruption caused by Wednesday morning’s security alert on Coleraine’s Brook Street.

On one of the busiest streets in the town, traffic was diverted and local homes evacuated in response to a suspicious object being reported.

“Thankfully this turned out to be a hoax,” Ms Sugden said. “But the worry and concern caused to local residents, visitors and business owners was very real.

“Just as our towns and businesses are opening up, disruption like this is even more unwelcome.

“If anyone has any information regarding this incident they should contact the police on 101.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter also condemned the incident.

“It is shameful that residents have been evacuated from their homes at an early hour this morning in Brook Street," she said.

"I know this has caused great disruption and upset across the local community.

"These callous actions do not reflect the good people of Coleraine.”

Police officers attended a security alert at Brook Street on Wednesday morning following the discovery of a suspicious object.

A number of homes were evacuated as Army Technical Officers examined a drain close to the corner of Brook Street and Circular Road.

Brook Street was later reopened and residents, who were evacuated, returned to their homes.

Sergeant Ferriby said: “Police attended, along with Ammunition Technical Officers, and the object has now been declared a hoax.

“We are grateful to all those affected for their patience, as we worked to make the area safe.

“I am also appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 165 of 05/05/21.”