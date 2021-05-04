Road traffic collision in Dungiven

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Tuesday 4 May 2021 9:01
MOTORISTS are asked to avoid the Legavallon Road in Dungiven due to a road traffic collision.
Local diversions are being put in place.
Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
