TWO men, aged 47 and 48, arrested by detectives investigating the attempted murder of a female member of police staff, who is also a part time police officer on Monday 19th April, at Ballyquin Road, Dungiven have been released.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.



The 48 year old man was further arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, he was released on bail pending further enquiries.