Dunaghy resurfacing scheme will commence on Monday

A £208,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the B16 Kilraughts Road, Dunaghy will commence on Monday 26 April 2021.

The works will extend for a distance of approximately 0.8 kilometres and will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road.

To facilitate the works, it will be necessary to operate a road closure (Monday to Saturday) between the hours of 7.30am and 7.00pm from Monday 26 April until Saturday 8 May 2021. During these times a two-way diversion will be in place via Kilraughts Road – Gracehill Road – Fivey Road – Kirk Road – A26 Frosses Road.

Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

Completion of the work by 8 May 2021 is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com