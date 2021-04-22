Infrasturcture Minister Nichola Mallon gets tree-planting on World Earth Day

MINISTER Nichola Mallon has joined in with tree-planting at a section of land on the M2.

Approximately 9,000 square metres of ground was planted out at the B57 Greystone Road, Antrim using a mix of Alder, Birch, Cherry, Oak and Rowan.

This is the first part of this tree-planting scheme, with more planned for the autumn, and is one of a number of schemes that the department is working on with the Woodland Trust and other partners. There are tree-planting schemes on the Comber Greenway and Northern Ireland Water is planting one million trees across its estate.

Minister Mallon said: “This is just one of many schemes that my Department is supporting in our combined effort to tackle the climate emergency. Climate change is the single biggest environmental challenge confronting the world and there is an urgent need to ambitiously reduce emissions in order to tackle the climate emergency we face today.

“Planting native trees and woodlands is one of the most effective ways of dealing with this very real crisis. By doing so we will reduce carbon emissions and create a resilient environment for wildlife to prevent decline.

“I am committed to playing my part in this very important work at this critical time for our environment. Two thousand five hundred new trees have been planted on this site, which is a small contribution to improve the air we breathe and the environment we live in.”