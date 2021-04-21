Vaccination programme continues at pace

THE latest detailed breakdown of Northern Ireland’s COVID-19 vaccination programme shows that around 90% of over 50s have received their first vaccine.

Patricia Donnelly, head of NI’s vaccination programme, said: “Our vaccination programme continues to make significant progress. The latest figures show that 89.5% of people aged 50 and over have received their first vaccination.

"This means that those age groups most vulnerable to this virus will now have some level of protection. The positive news continues when we look at the overall adult population and see that well over half of our adult population have received their first vaccine and almost 300,000 people have received both doses.



“The pace at which we have been able to move through the cohorts and our ability to extend eligibility to a number of groups ahead of the original schedule is very welcome. But we must remain mindful that future progress is dependent on vaccine supply.



“Currently anyone over 35 is eligible for vaccination, with slots mainly available at the SSE Arena although additional slots at other vaccination centres should be available shortly. There is no need to wait for an invitation, I would encourage people not to delay and book an appointment today. The sooner you get your vaccination, the sooner you will be able to benefit.”



The latest running total shows that 1,174,847 vaccines have been administered. Of these, 876,290 have been first doses and 298,557 second doses.

As of 21 April 2021, first doses were received by:

* 94% of over 80-year-olds – 76,701

* 93% of 70-79 age group – 133,703

* 96% of 60-69 age group – 187,759

* 81% of 50-59 age group – 207,781

* 56% of 40-49 age group – 134,687

The figures published above include all those who are eligible for vaccination including health and social care workers, Clinically Extremely Vulnerable individuals and Carers.

Vaccinations are currently offered through the regional vaccination centres, GP practices and community pharmacies. People are reminded that they should attend the same location for their first and second doses of the vaccination. The only exception is for those who attended the Ulster Hospital for their first dose and are due to receive their second dose on or after Monday 26 April. These appointments will now all take place at the vaccination centre at The SSE Arena.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “This week we will see the further easing of restrictions, which is to be welcomed, but we must not forget how important it is that we all play our part in maintaining the progress we have made.

“This means following all the public health advice and getting vaccinated when your time comes. Vaccination offers hope for the future and is our pathway out of this pandemic. If you are in one of the eligible groups, book your vaccination today.”