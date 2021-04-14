Health Minister hails vaccination programme during Craigavon visit

Health Minister, Robin Swann, has visited the vaccination centre at South Lake Leisure Centre to meet those involved in helping to deliver the vaccination programme within the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

Speaking at the vaccination centre in Craigavon, the Health Minister said: “As we slowly and cautiously start to lift the restrictions that have become part of our lives there is no doubt there is much to be optimistic about.

“The success of our vaccination programme is down to the professionalism and dedication of all those across our HSC system, many of whom will have seen first hand the devastation that Covid-19 has brought to families across Northern Ireland.

“The vaccination programme continues at pace and I again would urge anyone who is over 40 and who still hasn’t booked a slot to please do so, this vaccine protects us and those close to you. I am looking forward to getting my second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine knowing the full protection that this will bring.”

The Minister added: “It has been a privilege to visit the Trust vaccination centres and to see the work being done by the vaccination teams. It is testament to them that we have now administered over one million vaccines and over 838,000 people in Northern Ireland have now received a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Also speaking at the Southern Trust’s vaccination centre, Mr Shane Devlin, Chief Executive said: “I am delighted that over 100,000 vaccinations have now been administered via the Southern Health and Social Care Trust’s vaccination programme.

“This includes care homes, supported living facilities, inpatients programme, allergy clinics, homeless hostels, day care, day opportunities and South Lake vaccination centre.

“I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the vaccination programme for their superb commitment to one of the largest vaccination programmes in NHS history. It is a credit to the whole team involved.

“It is very important that anyone who is eligible for the vaccination to organise their jab at the earliest opportunity.”