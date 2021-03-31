Outdoor sport opens with careful steps

COMMUNITIES Minister Deirdre Hargey has welcomed the first cautious steps to relaxing the restrictions relating to sport, based on the current medical and scientific advice, which start from Thursday.

From 1 April, groups of up to 10 people from no more than two households can take part in outdoor sport together - this is in addition to elite athletes and P.E for schools

The Minister said: “Sport and physical activity play a crucial role in our physical and mental health and well-being and we have all missed the opportunity to get out and get active over the past few months. From tomorrow that will start to change.

“It is, however, vital that the return to activities is managed and carefully controlled and I know that the sports' governing bodies have worked hard to develop detailed protocols to keep volunteers, coaches, parents and participants safe.

“We have to move forward cautiously with each step being informed by the health and scientific advice to ensure that restrictions continue to be eased and we can eventually get back to competitive action and to indoor sports when the time is right. Responsibility for that rests with everyone involved in sport.”

Sport NI has a wealth of guidance available on its website for the sports sector to consider as it 'Returns To Sport'.