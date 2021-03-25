Helping hand for local events

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council established a Tourism Event Recovery Fund for one year to assist event organisers who wanted to run their event in full or in a reduced capacity in 2021 as well as those who wanted to postpone.

Following a workshop with councillors and a further meeting in October 2020, this decision was made in December 2020 amid concerns about the future sustainability of the borough’s renowned events calendar given the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

The decision to establish a Tourism Event Recovery Fund was unanimously supported by councillors including the eligibility criteria and budget allocation.

The scheme replaced the existing Tourism Event Fund and aimed to assist previous recipients with core costs.

Following assessment, nine successful applicants were recommended to share a total of £396,530.50.

Among them were the Hearts of the Glens Festival, Limavady Agricultural Show, Coleraine and District Motor Club, the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association and the Ballymoney Show.

Four of these events are currently planning to proceed with their event delivery this year, and collectively they account for £319,675 from the total fund:

* Stendhal Festival

* STATSports SuperCupNI

* Ballylough Living History Event

* Armoy Road Races

The Tourism Events Recovery Fund is based on a number of criteria, all agreed by elected members, and can be used to cover a wide range of needs including insurance, programming costs (including virtual), artist fees, transport, equipment hire/purchase, advertising, PPE, utilities and administration.

In recognition of the potential damage to the range of events synonymous with Causeway Coast and Glens, including those with a global audience, the scheme has been developed as an alternative approach for 2021/22 during the most challenging of times.

It makes allowances for the difficulties that event organisers are currently experiencing and signals Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s support for this crucial sector of our economy.

Delivery of the funding is subject to ratification at the next full meeting of Council which takes place on Tuesday March 30.