Council appeal after pet dog is injured by discarded fishing tackle

A RECENT incident which left a pet dog requiring emergency surgery has prompted a reminder from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council about the importance of taking responsibility for our waste items.

The dog and its owner had been enjoying a walk on Benone Strand when the pet swallowed discarded fishing tackle.

A hook became embedded in the animal’s throat and another lodged in the woman’s hand as she tried to remove them.

Following some quick thinking to prevent any further harm the dog is now recovering at home after going through a procedure at the vets.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding said: “We know lots of people enjoy a visit to our beaches with their families and pets and there’s an expectation that these are safe places to walk and explore.

"I was very disappointed to hear about what happened to this dog which could have been killed due to the careless actions of others.

“Any litter left in our beautiful open spaces is a disgrace, but items like hooks, lines, weights and bait pose an extra risk due to the injuries they can cause to both pets, wildlife and children.

“We should all adopt the ‘leave no trace’ motto and ensure that we take litter home or leave items in a bin.

“If you fish along our beaches, or from boats, please ensure you collect all your belongings including waste items, and make sure they are properly disposed of.

“This was a very traumatic experience for this lady and her pet, and I hope they both make a full recovery.

“We need everyone to work together to ensure Causeway Coast and Glens is a safe and clean place for all, and with the approach of the brighter months when our open spaces might be even more attractive, this message has never been more important.

“Across the borough, we’re fortunate to have many volunteer litter pickers whose actions, along with those of our own cleansing staff, help to keep our road sides and green spaces looking their very best. Their actions are an example to us all and you can support them by making sure to always dispose of your rubbish responsibly."

If you have any concerns or you see any cases of littering, please contact Environmental Health by ringing 028 2766 0200 or email environmentalhealth@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk. You can also get in touch via Facebook and Twitter.