Essential works at Braid River Bridge

TRANSLINK, alongside contractor Graham, is carrying out essential works on the Braid River Bridge in Ballymena.

This work is necessary in order to enhance waterproofing of the bridge structure, carry out improvement works to drainage and masonry repairs and maintenance to ensure the long-term safety and reliability of the bridge, as well as to minimise the need for future repair work.

It forms part of a scheduled programme of railway bridge maintenance works to be carried out by Translink across Northern Ireland to enhance the safety of the network.

The work is due to be completed by April, with most work taking place during daytime working hours (7am-7pm) Monday to Friday, with no disruption to train services. Some weekend night-time works will be required during this period, again with no disruption to services.

However, for health and safety reasons, and in order to effectively complete the works, an extended line closure will be necessary this weekend, from 11:59pm on Friday 26th March until 5am on Tuesday 30th March.

No train services will operate via Ballymena during this period and bus substitutions will be in place between Antrim and Coleraine, serving Ballymena and Cullybackey Train Stations.

Services between Belfast and Antrim and Derry~Londonderry and Coleraine will be unaffected.

Due to the nature of the works, local residents may be aware of some additional noise during the essential night-time shifts. Every effort will be made to keep any noise and disruption to a minimum at all times.

Work will be carried out in accordance with current government and construction industry guidance on COVID-19 to ensure the safety of the team and the wider community in the area.

Translink is grateful for the support and patience of the local community as we progress this essential work to enhance your railway. Further information can be found online at www.translink.co.uk