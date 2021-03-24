Are you eligible for a vaccine in NI? Check before you book

THE public has been asked to keep playing its part in ensuring the smooth running of Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme.

That includes not booking a Covid-19 vaccination in Northern Ireland unless you meet the eligibility criteria.

Anyone who tries to 'jump the queue' by booking before they are eligible will be wasting their time and taking a slot that someone else could have used. If you are not eligible, you will be turned away.

Speaking today, Patricia Donnelly Head of the vaccine programme in Northern Ireland said: “We are aware of a number of bookings being made on the system by people who are not eligible. Whilst it may look like you have booked successfully, you will have to prove your eligibility at the vaccination centre and you will not be vaccinated otherwise. I urge the public to check you qualify before booking otherwise your journey will have been wasted.”

To avail of a vaccine in Northern Ireland you must have the following:

* A Northern Ireland HSC number.

* You must be registered with a Northern Ireland GP.

* Produce photographic ID.

* Only those in eligible groups will be vaccinated.

In conclusion, Patricia said: “The vaccination programme continues to progress at pace. This is expected to rise considerably over the next few weeks as we open the mass vaccination centre at the SSE Arena and welcome community pharmacists to the programme.

"As always, the pace of the roll-out is dependent on vaccine supply however we are confident that we remain on target to vaccinate all over 18s by the summer.

"In the meantime I thank everyone for their patience. We will get to you. However, if you are not eligible, do not waste an appointment that would benefit someone else.”

Trusts have put special arrangements are in place for the homeless, asylum seekers and GB residents currently staying in Northern Ireland.