Aggravated burglary at Ballymacrea Road

DETECTIVES in Coleraine are investigating the report of an aggravated burglary in Portrush.



A report was made to police at approximately 8.45am on Sunday morning that four masked men had forced entry to a property in the Ballymacrea Road area at around 8.30pm on Saturday night and searched the house.

The four suspects, all of whom are reported to have worn black-coloured clothing, left the property on foot after roughly 10 minutes.

The occupants of the house were not injured.



The first suspect is described as being approximately 6’ tall, of medium build and is reported to have been armed with a crowbar.

The second suspect is described as being around 5’8” in height and of a stocky build.

The third suspect is believed to be approximately 5’10” tall and of a medium build while the fourth suspect is described as being approximately 5’8” tall and of a stocky build.



Detective Inspector Boyd said: “Thankfully, the male and female occupants of the house were not physically harmed in any way but, as you can imagine, this was a terrifying incident and they have been left shaken.



“I’m appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious, or has information about this incident, to call 101 and quote reference number 520 of 21/03/21.”



You can also make a report via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or, anonymously, via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/