Police name accident victim

POLICE can confirm the man who sadly died following a road traffic collision in Limavady yesterday afternoon (Saturday) was Micky (Michael) O’Doherty from the Limavady area.

He was 38-years-old.

The fatal collision occurred at around 4:20pm on Glenhead Road outside Limavady.

The man who died was on a blue Kawasaki motorbike and was reported to police at around 4:20pm.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have dash cam footage, to get in touch with them on 101, and quote reference number 1351 of 27/02/21.