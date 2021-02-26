Weir announces dates for CCEA examination results

EDUCATION Minister Peter Weir has announced the dates for results of CCEA 2021 examinations.

The Minister has today confirmed that students will receive CCEA AS and A level results on 10 August 2021 followed by the release of GCSE results on 12 August 2021.

The Minister said: “Given the importance of A level results for admission to universities, it is important that CCEA AS and A level results are aligned with those from other jurisdictions to ensure that Northern Ireland pupils are not disadvantaged.”

Both England and Wales have announced that pupils in those jurisdictions will receive results on the same dates.

The Minister continued: “I fully appreciate that issuing GCSE results in the same week as AS and A level results may provide challenges for both CCEA and for schools, but while far from perfect, I believe this decision will provide clarity and parity to all our students.”