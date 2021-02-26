Three released on bail pending further enquiries

Three released on bail pending further enquiries
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

THREE men, aged 32, 29 and 26, arrested following a stabbing in Ballycastle yesterday morning, Thursday 25 February, have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282