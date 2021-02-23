SO what did we make of Bloodlands then?

The first episode of James Nesbitt's new crime thriller aired on Sunday night, with three more episodes to come.

In it, he plays Detective Inspector Tom Brannick gong on the hunt for a mythical assassin in 'an infamous cold case with enormous personal significance,' according to the BBC.

‘Bloodlands’ is writer Chris Brandon’s first original drama series commission and the first drama from newly performed production company HTM Television which is jointly owned by Jed Mercurio (Bodyguard, Line of Duty) and Hat Trick Productions.

"James Nesbitt’s involvement from early on and his belief in the project marked the coming together of something very special," said Chris Brandon.

"He is a much loved son of Northern Ireland and has those rare and timeless qualities of the everyman that allow him to take an audience by the hand and lead us into perilous territory whilst always maintaining our trust.

"It is James’ portrayal of a tormented Tom Brannick that brings the character and this world to life as he balances the visceral and psychological in a mesmerising central performance,” he added.

Let us know what you thought of it...