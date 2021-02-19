All carers can book a vaccine at a trust centre

If you are the main carer of someone who is elderly or disabled and you are 18 or over you can now book a vaccination online at one of the seven trust centres.

This week the Department of Health announced carers within certain age ranges can book their vaccine. The Health Minister Robin Swann has decided today to remove the age criteria and open the scheme to anyone who is a main carer.

The Minister said: “Carers play a vital role in our society and are essential to those they look after. Should a carer fall ill, the needs and welfare of those they care for could be put at risk.

“This week we moved daily to increase the number of carers eligible, working our way down the age bands. Today I have decided to remove the age criteria and open this up to all carers. If you are a carer of someone who is elderly or disabled you can now book your vaccine online at one of the seven trust centres.”

You can book online at one of the seven trust vaccination centres if you are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person, whose welfare may be at risk if you as carer fall ill.

Concluding the Minister said: “The vaccination programme in Northern Ireland is changing daily as we bring more and more people forward to get vaccinated. If you have been offered the vaccine, I urge you to use your appointment, take up the offer and protect yourself and others.”

To make an appointment please visit the online ortal: https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated.

The online platform is the primary source to book an appointment and should be used in the first instance.

A telephone booking system is also available should you not have access to the online portal. Telephone 0300 200 7813. The phone line is open Monday to Friday from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Anyone attending a vaccination centre can be assured that social distancing and other Covid safety rules are strictly applied.

People must get their first and second doses from the same provider – they must not try to 'mix and match' between GPs and vaccination centres.