Sweet or savoury? Here's a couple of pancake recipes to suit all tastes!

SOME use a griddle, most use a frying pan, while others turn to a long-standing family recipe. But whatever your tradition, Pancake Tuesday is always full of fun and delicious delights.

Whether it’s novelty shapes or tasty toppings, this year provides the perfect opportunity to get the whole family involved.

To help you enjoy this year’s Pancake Tuesday, Discover Northern Ireland has teamed up with two local baking experts to share their recipe secrets.

Nestled in the beautiful countryside of County Tyrone, just outside Moy, is Wee Buns Cookery School, owned by Mary Anne Mackle, who has been passionate about cooking and baking her whole life.

In County Down, on the shores of Strangford Lough, Tracey Jeffery runs Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen where she has crafted and shared her culinary skills with a host of guests.

Whether you prefer your pancake thick or thin, savoury or sweet, Mary Anne and Tracey have a recipe to suit all your tastes this Pancake Tuesday.

Wee Buns Cookery School

Buttermilk Pancakes (Makes 12)

Ingredients

250g plain flour

½ teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

25g caster sugar

1 egg

300ml buttermilk

Pinch of salt

Method

Sieve the flour and bicarbonate of soda into a bowl and add the sugar and salt and mix in.

Make a well in the bottom and add the egg and most but not all of the milk. Whisk together until the batter is smooth and has a dropping consistency. Add more of the milk if required. Do NOT over mix.

Heat a non-stick pan or griddle and grease with a little butter. Then for each pancake drop 1 large tablespoon of the batter onto the pan and cook for 1-2 minutes on one side before turning over. They are ready to turn when the bubbles start to burst.

Turn over and cook until golden on the other side.

Serve warm with your choice of topping.

These will keep for a few days and are great toasted.

Notes: For banana buttermilk pancakes, add a large, mashed banana to the batter and half a teaspoon of cinnamon if you like and cook as above.

Visit https://www.weebuns.com/ to learn more about Wee Buns Cookery School and check out their e-books and blog for more recipes to enjoy with the family.

Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen

Tracey’s Homemade Pancakes (Serves 4 hungry people)

Ingredients:

Two large eggs

150g plain flour

200ml buttermilk

50g butter melted in a small saucepan or microwave

Toppings for pancakes:

Chocolate spread

Lemon wedges

Caster sugar

Chocolate pieces

Banana slices

Method

Place the plain flour in a deep mixing bowl and make a well in the centre and crack both eggs into it.

Whisk your eggs until it is lump free, then add your buttermilk gradually and keep whisking until all milk is incorporated into the mix.

When you have the consistency of thin cream, add half of your melted butter to the mix to give your pancakes a lovely rich flavour. Now you’re ready to add the mix to the pan.

Turn on the heat below your pan and get it hot.

Smear some of the remaining melted butter around the pan ready for the batter.

Use a ladle or pour your mixture into a jug and pour some onto the griddle. Move your pan from side to side so that the mixture covers the whole surface of the pan.

Turn the heat down to medium. You’ll know if it starts to smoke that it’s too hot.

The pancake will only take a minute or so and it’s ready to flip. Use a palette knife or an egg lifter to flip. The pancakes should be a lovely golden colour.

Serve on a big round plate and let each person choose their own toppings.

Notes: If you have a sweet tooth, Tracey recommends some caster sugar and a good squeeze of fresh lemon. If you prefer savoury, add grated cheese and small pieces of ham to the pancake when it’s cooking in the pan. Fold it over and let it sit for an extra minute until the cheese has melted. It’s delicious!

Visit https://traceysfarmhousekitchen.com/ to learn more about Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen and check out her new Home Cooking Sessions, where she will be cooking savoury and sweet dishes from Meatloaf to Scones, from Blackberry Crumble to Chicken and Ham Pie.

For more information on great places to eat in Northern Ireland and local cookery schools you can attend when it is safe to do so, visit www.discovernorthernireland.com. Northern Ireland’s giant welcome will be here for you when the time is right.