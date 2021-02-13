PAUL WATTERS: A tasty treat in time for Valentine's Day

STRUGGLING for ideas to treat your loved one this Valentine's Day?

Our resident chef, Paul Watters, has been back in the kitchen and this week he has come up with a tasty recipe for pan fried red mullet with prawns, baby scallops and baby potatoes on a bed of rocket with a rocket butter sauce.

Here's how you can make it and what you need to serve it up!

Ingredients

2 large red mullet fillets

200g prawns (shelled and deveined)

200g baby scallops

8 baby potatoes cut in half

4 cherry tomatoes cut in half

200g fresh picked rocket

100g unsalted butter

Rocket butter sauce

100g of the rocket

50g of the butter

1 clove of garlic salt and pepper

Method

In a small saucepan melt the butter along with the rocket and garlic.

Once melted blend with a hand blender and season with salt and pepper. Allow it to keep warm at the back of the stove.

Bring the potatoes up to the boil in a little salted water and cook until firm.

While the potatoes are cooking, prepare the rest of the ingredients.

The fish can be bought in all good supermarkets already prepared or just simply ask your fishmonger to do for you.

The good thing about this it can all be done in one large frying pan so it helps save on the washing up. Place a large frying hold pan on the heat. Once its hot add a little olive oil, place the red mullet skin side down and hold for a few minutes - this will help prevent the fish from curling up season with salt and black pepper. Cook for 2~3 minutes on one side and flip it over. Season with salt and pepper again, add in the prawns and baby scallops.

If you don't have a large frying pan bring a smaller one to the heat, drizzle in a little olive oil, strain the potato, add to the frying pan, season with salt and pepper and a little of the butter - this will help give colour and flavour.

Meanwhile season the prawns and baby scallops. Turn off the heat and allow it to rest.

Arrange your plate, place the rocket into the centre of a large plate, and place the tomato around. Gather the prawns and scallops and arrange around the plate, gather the potato and repeat.

Place the red mullet on top and with the warm rocket butter drizzle around and serve.