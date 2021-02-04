Detectives look to establish motive for Coleraine shooting

DETECTIVES in Coleraine are investigating after a number of shots were fired at a house in Dundooan Park at around 8pm last night, Wednesday February 3.

Two shots struck the front window and one the front door.

Two men inside the property at the time were not hurt.

Detectives are working to establish a motive and are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who has information regarding this crime. They can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 1616 03/02/21.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.