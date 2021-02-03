Man shot dead in north Belfast

Coleraine fail to win for first time in seven matches
The scene of a shooting on the Cliftonville Road in Belfast where a man has died after being shot on Tuesday evening. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.
A MURDER investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in north Belfast on Tuesday night.
Police received reports of the shooting on the Cliftonville Road at about 8.15pm and officers attended along with paramedics.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Det Ch Insp Peter Montgomery urged anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information, to get in contact with police.