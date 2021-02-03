Great donation from Vincent and his band of Kitchen Quizzers!

‘VINCENT’S Kitchen Quizzes’ has raised over £700 for Northern Ireland Hospice (writes Shaun O’Neill).

Vincent Rainey, the man behind the ongoing and highly popular general knowledge testing sessions, recently presented a cheque for £716 to Emma Henry, a volunteer from the Ballymena Hospice Support Group.

In an effort to ease boredom and raise spirits in these unprecedented times Vincent has been running quizzes every weekend since March last year.

And he has been using his online quiz platform to raise vital funds for N.I. Hospice.

Speaking about his fundraising efforts, Vincent said: “There is a lot of doom and gloom about at the minute. Taking part in one of the quizzes is a great way to stay connected with family and friends, whilst raising vital funds for Northern Ireland Hospice.

“I’m delighted with the amount that we have raised for Hospice to date, and hope to continue our fundraising efforts for the charity as more people tune in.”

All across the Province people have been coming together in innovative ways to try to lift spirits, amid the lockdown gloom.

Dunloy businessman Vincent, a Partner of Rainey and Gregg Estate Agents in Ballymena hopes that more people will tune in virtually with family and friends and join him as everyone navigates their way through the latest lockdown restrictions.

Vincent’s quizzes are available on facebook and you can also watch online every weekend at:https://vincentskitchenquiz

.com/