NI Executive condemns threats against workers

IN a statement, the NI Executive says there is 'no place in society' for threats against anyone going about their work.

It follows reports that staff at Belfast and Larne posts have been the target of intimidation in the past number of days.

"Regardless of our very different views on the NI Protocol, the Executive is united in condemning any threats made against workers and staff going about their duties at Belfast and Larne ports," said a spokesperson.

"As public servants, these staff should be allowed to do their jobs without fear and it is unacceptable and intolerable that threats have been made.

"The threats should be lifted immediately and staff should be allowed to return to their posts and get back to their work.

"There is no place in society for intimidation and threats against anyone going to their place of work," the spokesperson added.