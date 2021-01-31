Discovery of second suspicious object

More road diversions in place as PSNI carry out investigations in Ballymoney area

Police are investigating suspicious objects in the Ballymoney area on Sunday morning. Pic: Stephen Davison.

POLICE in Ballymoney have now also closed the Glenstall Road near Bendooragh and the Balnamore Road following the discovery of a second suspicious object in the area.

The Bann Road between Agivey and Bendooragh also remains closed at this time.

Local diversions are in place.

However, motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible whilst efforts are ongoing to examine both objects.

