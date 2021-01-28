University to benefit from £1m funding boost

ECONOMY Minister Diane Dodds has announced over £1million of funding for the Health Innovation Research Alliance Northern Ireland (HIRANI) in a boost to our local universities.

HIRANI works closely with Northern Ireland’s two universities, public sector bodies and local industry to act as one voice to enable the life and health sciences sector to collectively promote and strategically position itself both nationally and internationally.

The Minister said: “Our life and health sciences sector has experienced significant growth in recent years, employing over 8,500 people. Covid-19 has further emphasised the importance of collaboration between researchers, industry, health and government.

"As a result, it has been identified as a priority sector in my economic recovery plan, ‘Rebuilding a Stronger Economy’. The growth of HIRANI will drive collaboration between these bodies, as we look to the healthcare sector to form a key pillar to improve health and drive economic recovery.

“I would like to welcome Joann Rhodes to her new position as CEO of HIRANI. Northern Ireland has key strengths, which through Joann and HIRANI’s advocacy can align to attract new investment and create economic growth and employment opportunities.”

Invest Northern Ireland has offered HIRANI £765,000 of support over the next three years with Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University collectively offering £300,000. This operating support will assist it to employ key staff and fund core activities to drive forward its collaborative work across the sector. HIRANI is also supported by the Department of Health, the Department for the Economy and Health and Social Care Research and Development Division.

Since her appointment, Joann Rhodes and the HIRANI team have worked closely with Invest NI on numerous regional grants and commercial opportunities in areas such as Precision Medicine, Med Tech and Diagnostics. This work has included establishing more formal links with other health clusters in the UK, EU and US.