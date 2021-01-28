Motorists urged to avoid road

Reporter:
By Damian Mullan
Email:
sport@thechronicle.uk.com
Thursday 28 January 2021 8:59
MOTORISTS are advised to avoid the Mollybrannon Road, Aghadowey which is currently blocked due to a fallen tree this morning.
Seek alternative routes.
Portrush man Mac O’Neill (22) was killed in a collision on the Ballybogey Road last Friday.
