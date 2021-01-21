Conard's action 'an example to us all'

THE Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has honoured a Portrush man who rescued his neighbour from a house fire earlier this month.

Conard McCullough raced to the aid of the woman when her home went up in flames on January 8.

He used a ladder to scale the outside of the building and was able to help her to safety.

Alderman Mark Fielding met with Mr McCullough on Tuesday (January 19) at West Strand where he presented a certificate and a token of appreciation.

Alderman Fielding said: “Conard did a very selfless thing and as Mayor I wanted to recognise his bravery which helped to avert a potential tragedy.

"His decision to take immediate action to help his neighbour undoubtedly saved a life, and during these difficult times it’s been encouraging for all of us to see community spirit in action in this way.

“On behalf of the borough, I want to thank Conard for his actions which are an example to us all. Since the fire, the wider locality has rallied to support those directly affected and this further demonstration of community strength and resilience is something which we are also grateful for.

"We are certainly stronger when we look out for one another and this outpouring of support offers much needed hope at this time.”