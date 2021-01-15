103 deaths involving Covid 19 occurred in past week

LATEST figures published today by NISRA show that 103 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week January 2-8.

The total Covid-19 related deaths figure has now surpassed 2,000, reaching 2,019.

January 7 saw the joint highest number of Covid-19 related deaths occurring in any one day (25) matched by April 9 2020 and April 22 2020.

Of the 2,019 Covid-19 related deaths, 1,247 (61.8%) took place in hospital, 622 (30.8%) in care homes, 12 (0.6%) in hospices and 138 (6.8%) at residential addresses or other locations. The 634 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 149 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to January 8 2021 was 1,438. These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 802 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 occurred between March 18 2020 and January 8 2021, 77.6% (622) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 180 occurring in hospital. On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 39.7% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending January 8 2021 (week 1, 2021) was 568, 235 more than week 52 2020, and 173 more than week 1 2020 at 395.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 145 (25.5%) of the 568 deaths registered in week 1 2021. This is the highest weekly number of Covid-19 related death registrations since the start of the pandemic, however, delays in death registrations being made, due to the Christmas period may have impacted on this figure. The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered from March 19 2020 to January 8 2021 has reached 1,976.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 77.6% of the 1,976 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between 19 March 2020 and 8th January 2021, while those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 438 (22.2%) of the total.