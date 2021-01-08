Police conduct A26 checkpoint

Officers stop cars on northbound section after new lockdown restrictions are introduced overnight

Police conduct A26 checkpoint

Police carrying out a checkpoint on the A26 northbound on Friday. Pic: McAuley Media.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

MEMBERS of the PSNI conducted a high visibility check point on the northbound section of the A26 on Friday.

The operation follows new lockdown restrictions forbidding people from leaving home for non-essential reasons coming into force across Northern Ireland overnight on Thursday.

The law will remain in place until February 6 but will be reviewed later this month.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said people would 'notice an increase in visible policing' with the tighter lockdown restrictions in place.

Under the terms of the new lockdown rules, people can only leave home for a limited number of reasons.

The measures have been introduced amid growing concerns about the spread of Covid-19.
 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282