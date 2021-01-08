Missing person found safe

Missing person found safe
By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

MISSING person Sean Paul O'Neil has been found safe and well. 

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282