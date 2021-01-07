Translink announces timetable changes

TRANSLINK has announced details of timetable changes to be implemented from Monday January 11 in response to the latest NI Executive guidance to ‘stay at home - to stop the spread of Covid-19’.

Chris Conway, Group Chief Executive of Translink said: “We have played our part throughout this pandemic, maintaining public transport services at a level to enable NHS, other key workers and key vulnerable people to make essential journeys.

“These new ‘essential service’ timetables are based on our previous lockdown experiences. They will ensure we protect the geographic coverage of the network with reduced frequency in line with what is currently needed given the latest lockdown restrictions, including closure of schools and more people staying at home.

“Translink will continue to use enhanced cleaning regimes using the latest cleaning technology and long-lasting anti-viral disinfectant that kills viruses and bacteria on contact providing ongoing protection and means our fleet and facilities are cleaner than ever.

“We would also remind those making essential journeys to wear a face covering, practice good hand hygiene, socially distance and use contactless payments to minimise interaction, so together, we can keep everyone safe and limit the spread of the virus.

“Finally, we would encourage our customers to familiarise themselves with any changes to their specific services in case they need to adapt their usual travel plans," he added.

For the latest timetable updates use the Journey planner or visit the website www.translink.co.uk or call the contact centre on 028 90 66 66 30.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has approved the adjustments during the period of new Covid-19 restrictions.

“As we continue our fight against the Covid-19 outbreak and people are following the public health advice to stay at home, protect our NHS and save lives, I have approved a further adjustment in Translink’s service provision," she said.

"As at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, these changes will allow Translink to focus their efforts on providing travel for key workers and ensure that people have access to essential services. However, I can assure the public that no geographical area is losing services and people will continue to be able to practise social distancing on our public transport network.

“My priority as always is keeping our communities safe and my Department is doing everything it can to ensure essential services and connections are maintained for those using and reliant on our infrastructure network. I will keep the public transport situation under constant review in line with the public health advice.

“As we enter a further period of enhanced restrictions, I am asking for your support and would ask everyone only to travel if their journey is essential. If you do need to use public transport for an essential journey, I would again reiterate that people must wear a face covering. These requirements are part of the continuing effort that all of us must make to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19.

"All of us have a responsibility to act to keep each other safe. Please do everything you can to protect yourself, protect your family and protect your community," she added.