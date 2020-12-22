Liggers Ball goes online this year

KELLYS’ annual charity fundraiser The Liggers Ball is being held online this Boxing Night from 7pm until 11pm.

For the past three years the Portrush entertainments complex has donated all funds raised by the popular Yuletide event to Help Musicians NI.

Entertainments manager Mark Sheppard told The Chronicle: “I felt it was very much a 'musicians' event, so why not use it to give something back?

“With the pandemic forcing our gig to an online format, Kellys have commissioned the production of a 13 act bill to be streamed over four hours.

“Whilst restrictions allowed it, we filmed everything we needed in late November using a closed Kellys’ Complex for locations.

“It goes without saying that we cannot sell tickets or shake buckets at the gig this year.

“So we are trying a few other fundraising methods to keep the momentum going for Help Musicians.

“They have gone above and beyond this year with their support for our local performers.

“When recording the artists' sets, we got them involved in making a cover video of Slade's ‘Merry Christmas Everybody’ to try and promote the event in the run-up to the big night.”

He added: “Now, with the new lockdown from 00:01am on Boxing Day, we think this entertainment will provide much-needed respite for some.

“There is a lot of variety and all has been professionally recorded to give viewers the best experience.

“Our host Alan Simpson will fill the gaps between each band.



“We have a great line-up of artists who all delivered amazing sets, and we are not charging for the stream, but would try to encourage donations.

“We have set up a portal at www.theliggersball.live where people can easily select one of our methods of fundraising if they wish.

“We also have a standard JustGiving online donations page, and we are selling some merchandise to try and raise money as well as holding a raffle with first prize a custom built Stratocaster guitar with accessories.”

Among the acts taking part include The Valets, Paddy Nash, Many a Son, Jack McNaul, Conor McCauley, Jamie Sloan and James McBradley.