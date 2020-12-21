Police appeal for information

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision in Ballycastle yesterday afternoon (Sunday December 20).

A report was made to police shortly before 3.50pm that a man was reported to have come off a quad bike on Ballyvennaght Road.

He remains in hospital this morning where he is being treated for head injuries.

Inspector O'Brien is appealing to anyone who may have been on the Ballyvennaght Road and saw the man on the bike prior to when the collision was reported to police get in touch.

inspector O’Brien said: "We are working to establish exactly what occurred would ask anyone with information they believe may be relevant to our investigation to call 101, and quote 1202 of 20/12/20."