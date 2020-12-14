Archibald condemns gun attack on house in Dungiven

DETECTIVES investigating the report of a shooting in Dungiven last night (Sunday 13th December) are appealing for information.

The incident at a house in Castle Croft Drive in the town was reported to police at around 10:10pm. Two females were downstairs in the living room when a shot was fired at the property, striking the front door.

Detective Inspector McKenna said: "Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of this reckless attack but, as you can imagine, the occupants of the house have been left badly shaken.

“We are working to establish a motive for this horrific attack, which occurred in a residential area. Anyone could have been caught up in this, which shows the contempt those involved have for the community. It is despicable and has to stop.

"As part of our enquiries into this cowardly attack, we are also investigating a possible link with a report of a burnt out car that was found at the entrance to Banagher Glen, and reported to us just after 10:20pm.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in Castle Croft Drive last night between 10pm and 10:10pm and saw or heard anything suspicious to get in touch with us.

"I am also appealing to anyone who may have been in the Banagher Glen area between 10:10pm and 10:25pm and has information they believe may be relevant in relation to the burnt out car to call our detectives in Coleraine on 101, and quote reference number 1772 of 13/12/20."

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned the incident.

The East Derry MLA said: "This gun attack where shots were fired at the front door of a house in the Castle Croft Drive area of Dungiven was wrong and I condemn it.

"Thankfully no one was injured in this gun attack but it must have been a frightening experience for those in the area at the time of this reckless and dangerous attack.

"Those responsible for this attack have nothing to offer and need to end these futile incidents immediately."