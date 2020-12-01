Debenhams liquidation latest blow for high street

RETAIL trade union Usdaw is seeking urgent meetings with Debenhams’ administrators and urges them to treat staff with fairness and dignity, after news that the company is being liquidated.

Usdaw also urges the Government to work with employers and the union to develop an urgent recovery plan for retail.

Paddy Lillis, Usdaw General Secretary, says: “It is devastating news for our high streets that Debenhams’ administrators have announced a closure programme.

“We urge the administrators to engage with Usdaw, the trade union for Debenhams staff. It is crucial that their voice is heard and they are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

"We continue to provide our members with the support, advice and legal representation they need at this very difficult time.

“Over 200,000 retail job losses and 20,000 store closures this year are absolutely devastating and lay bare the scale of the challenge the industry faces. Each one of those job losses is a personal tragedy for the individual worker and store closures are scarring our high streets and communities.

“What retail needs is a joined up strategy of unions, employers and government working together to develop a recovery plan. Usdaw has long called for an industrial strategy for retail, as part of our ‘Save our Shops’ campaign, to help a sector that was already struggling before the coronavirus emergency.

“There are substantial issues that need to be addressed likes rents, rates and taxation, to create a level playing field between high streets and online retail. Those issues will not be resolved with ‘sticking plaster’ measures like today’s 24-hour opening Government announcement.

“Retail is crucial to our town and city centres, it employs around three million people across the UK. The Government must take this seriously; we need a recovery plan to get the industry back on its feet.”

Local politicians have also expressed their concern at the news about Debenhams and the Arcadia Group which owns shops such as Top Shop which is also reported to be in difficulties.