Executive 'committed to supporting businesses'

FINANCE Minister Conor Murphy has confirmed that financial assistance is available for non-essential retail and other businesses now impacted by the latest Health Protection Regulations that came into effect today.

The Department of Finance’s Localised Restrictions Support Scheme provides support to businesses which have been required to close or have had business activity at their premises directly curtailed by the Health Protection Regulations.

The application process is now open for these additional businesses on the nibusinessinfo website at: www.nibusinessinfo.co.uk/LocalisedRestrictionsSupport.

Announcing the extension, Conor Murphy said: “The Executive is committed to supporting businesses during this hugely challenging time.

“So far £22.67million of payments have issued to over 6,000 businesses with over 70% of applications to the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme having now been processed.

“Businesses which are now forced to close or severely limit their operations as a result of the increased Health Protection Regulations that came into effect today will now be able to apply to the scheme.”