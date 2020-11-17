Archibald contacts PHA over COVID-19 outbreak in Coleraine factory

SINN Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has contacted the Public Health Agency to discuss the outbreak of COVID-19 in a Coleraine factory.

The East Derry MLA said: “I have been in contact with the Public Health Agency regarding an outbreak of COVID-19 in a Coleraine factory.

“Globally, it is clear that food production plants have been particularly impacted by clusters of COVID-19.

"I welcome that the factory has helped protect the workforce and wider community by sending all staff for testing and suspending production at the site until the staff complete the required self-isolation.

“I have contacted the management of the factory in relation to measures they have put in place to support workers and ensure safety of employees."