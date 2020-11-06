Coronavirus information campaign comes with emotional appeal

THE heart breaking story of a young woman who lost her mother to Coronavirus will feature as part of the Executive’s public information campaign.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill met with Rhonda Tait today to thank her for agreeing to share her story on the devastation the virus has brought on her family.

Rhonda’s story will be broadcast on television and across social media channels from Friday to bring home the reality of the threat of Coronavirus.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: “As we launch the next stage of this campaign, I want to thank Rhonda for telling her story. Of course, the Coronavirus statistics are shocking, but this reminds us that behind every number there is human suffering.

“Unfortunately, Covid-19 is still with us. It is still infecting people and it is still, tragically, ending lives. This has been a long battle, and I understand people are weary, but the pandemic isn’t over yet. We cannot afford to let our guard down

“Rhonda has been incredibly courageous in sharing her experience. She does so in the hope that more families won’t lose a loved one. That is why we are urging everyone to follow the guidance.”

The deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “I am so sorry for Rhonda’s heart-breaking loss. The pain she continues to feel as a result of her mother’s death is still very raw and I thank her for the incredible bravery she has shown in telling her personal story to protect others from that same pain.



“Covid-19 has already taken too many people before their time. Tragedy has already touched too many lives. It’s down to us all to follow the regulations and stop the spread of this cruel disease.

“The advice hasn’t changed, nor has the power we have to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Limit your contacts, wash your hands, wear a face covering and keep your distance. Our actions do matter. What you do today could help prevent another family from suffering the loss of a loved one.”