Halloween, but with a difference

THE safety of our families and the wider community must be our main priority this Halloween, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has said.

Alderman Mark Fielding is appealing to everyone to ensure their celebrations are in line with current public health advice as efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus continue.

While Council’s typical Halloween events are unable to proceed this year, a virtual programme has been developed instead which everyone can enjoy safely from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

The Mayor said: “We have asked a lot of our communities already and we need your co-operation once again. Halloween is normally a time of great excitement around the Borough but we must do things differently this year to protect each other.

“The Public Health Agency has advised against traditions like trick or treating and I want to reiterate this.

"Please don’t do anything that could pose a risk to your friends, families and neighbours.

"I recognise this is difficult, especially for our young people, but it’s something we must all comply with.

“Our hospitals are under pressure, and healthcare staff are doing all they can in the most difficult of circumstances. Please think of them as you plan your Halloween and remember that there’s no room for complacency, especially as we approach the winter period.

“We must all continue to keep our distance from each other, wear a mask and wash our hands regularly because this will make a difference and ultimately help to save lives.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s virtual Halloween celebrations continue until Monday November 2 featuring myths and legends from the area, children’s arts and crafts demonstrations and online walking tours.

You can find out more by visiting www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/halloween

Go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/COVID19 or follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and announcements about coronavirus.​​