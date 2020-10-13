Organised crime unit seize £80,000 of suspected herbal cannabis in Ballymena area

Detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit have arrested a 42 year old man following a search of a house in the Ballymena area today, Tuesday, 13 October.

Officers carried out the search after Border Force colleagues intercepted a package of suspected Class B controlled drugs (herbal cannabis) worth an estimated street value of £80,000.

The 42 year old man remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton from Organised Crime Unit Belfast said: “Not only is it illegal to purchase these drugs they also cause irreparable damage and loss to many families and individuals whose lives it destroys.

“The use of cannabis itself can damage your physical and mental health. Cannabis remains the most used drug by persons in treatment in Northern Ireland for drug addiction.

“Police would appeal to the public to contact police if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their area by calling 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/