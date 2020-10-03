Two men charged with Ballykeel murder

TWO men have appeared in court (via video link) charged with the murder of the man found dead in a flat in the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was 33 year old Donald Fraser-Rennie a father of five, originally from Stoke-on-Trent in the north of England.

The men accused of his murder are Stephen Hunter (29) with an address in the Lanntara area of the town and Samuel Atcheson (33) who is understood to have a Belfast address.

Both men said they understood the charge. There was no bail application by either man.