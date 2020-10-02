Five deaths involving Covid-19 in the last week

LATEST figures published today by NISRA show that five deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the last week, from September 19-25.

The total Covid-19 related deaths figure stands at 901.

Of this total, 483 (53.6%) took place in hospital, 356 (39.5%) in care homes, eight (0.9%) in hospices and 54 (6.0%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 364 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 85 separate establishments.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to September 25 was 578.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates, completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 437 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 in the year to date to September 25, 81.5% (356) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 81 occurring in hospital.

On this basis, deaths of care home residents account for 48.5% of all Covid-19 related deaths; however, no assumptions can be made in relation to where or when the deceased contracted the disease.

Separate analyses based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending September 25 (week 38) was 323, one more than in week 37 and 35 more than the five year average of 288.

Over the last 26 weeks in total, 1,216 ‘excess deaths’ (deaths above the average for the corresponding period in previous years) have been registered in Northern Ireland, with the number of ‘excess deaths’ in the year to date to 25th September totalling 957.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of nine (2.8%) of the 323 deaths registered in week 38.

This is one more than last week (week 37) and brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered in the calendar year up to September 25 to 900.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for two-thirds (64.5%) of all deaths and 79.0% of Covid‑19 related deaths registered this calendar year up to 25th September.

For Covid-19 related deaths, those with an address in Belfast Local Government District (LGD) accounted for 254 (28.2%) of the 900 deaths registered in the calendar year to 25th September.