Picture of murder victim released

Police have released a photo of 33 -year-old Donald Fraser-Rennie, the man tragically found dead in a flat in the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena on Wednesday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “We continue to appeal to anyone who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact us.

“ I am also keen to speak to

“Anyone who had been in contact with Donald at any time between, Tuesday, 29 September and 1.00am on Wednesday, 30 September.

“Anyone who was in the Crebilly Road between mid-day on Tuesday and 1.00am on Wednesday.

“I am particularly keen to establish whether witnesses saw or heard anything suspicious.

"I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how inconsequential you may think it is, to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 52 30/09/20. Alternatively information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. "