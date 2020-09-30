Cooney converted to Irish league club's cause

COLERAINE captain Stephen O'Donnell has sent his congratulations to Ulster Rugby star John Cooney who walked away with the Bank of Ireland Player of the Year award at the club's annual awards night.

'Congrats pal. Delighted for you,' the Bannsiders skipper wrote on social media after the 30-year-old scrum-half claimed the top prize on Tuesday.

The 11-times capped Irish international struck up a friendship with many at the Coleraine Showgrounds after attending a Danske Bank Premiership game at home to Larne last September.

Cooney was special guest at a corporate lunch that afternoon and has followed the Bannsiders' fortunes closely ever since, tweeting a message of support during the European run.

Together with a photo of his shirt presented to him at last year's event in the Social Club, Cooney included a screen grab of the Motherwell game and the message 'Let's Go!'

Unfortunately the European run, much like Ulster Rugby's, ultimately ended in disappointment, but it would appear that the relationship between club and player will last a little longer.

John Cooney scored 184 points and 10 tries in 33 appearances for Ulster last season.

Ulster Rugby get their season underway on Friday when they entertain Benetton at Kingspan Stadium in the Guinness PRO14.