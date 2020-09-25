Funding allocation will help build recovery – Dodds

ECONOMY Minister Diane Dodds today said that the funding allocation her department received from the Executive today would support economic recovery.

The Executive has allocated £8.6m for assistance to business, £8.4m for skills and youth training, £9.9m for tourism support, £5.8m to university research and development, £1.85m for support for air routes and £1.4m for energy.

The Minister said: “As Economy Minister my priority has been the rebuilding our economy and I am determined to maintain momentum on the vital recovery work has been ongoing for some time. The allocations announced today will support the work my department is doing to deliver a wide-ranging and comprehensive programme of interventions to rebuild our economy.

“I have been clear that reconstructing our economy means we need to concentrate on the areas where Northern Ireland can do well.

“As we look to advanced manufacturing, life and health sciences, digital, and clean energy, to help grow our economy, we need to create the environment to innovate and develop. And we must ensure we have the skills and a talent to capitalise on this innovation. Investing in research and development and skills and youth training is vital to support this. I also want to support our Northern Ireland business to expand.

“Our tourism and aviation industries has been a mainstay of the Northern Ireland economy for many years and it is essential in driving its recovery. That is why I will invest nearly £12m in supporting these industries.”

The Minister said she would bring forward further details in the near future.

The Department was also allocated £3.5m for PPE to provide a safe learning environment in Further and Higher Education