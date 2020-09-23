Giant Tours Ireland wins 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award

FLIP Robinson, owner of Giant Tours Ireland, has been recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award winner for his private Game of Thrones tours.

Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveller feedback, placing them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe.

“I am absolutely over the moon to receive this award in recognition of my work," said Flip, originally from Portstewart but now living in Ballycastle.

"However, I love my local area and showing off the very best Game of Thrones filming locations to visitors so it doesn’t feel like a ‘proper job’ to me.

"It has been an absolute pleasure to help ensure that the visitors on my tours get the very best from their trip.

"I now feel that Season 2 of 2020 has finally begun!” he added.

Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor, said winners of the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition.

“Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners' achievements," she said.

"Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travellers as the world begins to venture out again.”

Flip Robinson owns and guides the Game of Thrones Tours & Causeway Coastal Route Tours in Northern Ireland.

As the official stand in for Hodor & the Mountain he is the much-admired resident Game of Thrones Tour Guide Expert, touring the real-world Westeros Game of Thrones filming locations along the Causeway Coastal Route, Northern Ireland. Tours from Ballycastle and Belfast daily.