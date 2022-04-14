Busy Easter on local ovals

As is tradition, the Easter Weekend will see a feast of oval racing on the local circuits.

The racing commences at Tullyroan Oval, near Dungannon, on Easter Saturday (6.30pm), before the action switches to Aghadowey Oval, near Coleraine, on Easter Monday (2pm start).

The Stock Rods formula will play a headlining role across the two days, with the Irish Open Championship up for grabs on Saturday and then the second staging of the coveted Alan Connolly Memorial Trophy on Easter Monday.

Current World Champion Siobhan Martin and five times former world title holder Chris Lattka will represent Scotland and add some international flavour to the racing.

Siobhan is however now based in Dungannon, so Saturday will be almost like a home meeting for the first lady of oval racing!

Kells star Derek McMillan is the defending Irish Open Champion and has been tipped to make an appearance to defend his crown, whilst Ballymena garage owner Victor McAfee will defend the Alan Connolly Memorial Trophy having won the inaugural staging back in 2019

.That event three years ago at Aghadowey was one of the most memorable meetings ever staged in the province, and hopes are high for a repeat as we remember the Ballymoney based former World Champion who sadly passed away back in 2018.

Alan was one of the most talented and highly regarded drivers ever to grace the local ovals, and the race will be another fitting tribute in his memory.

The National Hot Rods will also feature at both meetings, as the quest for vital World Series points ramps up.

All important places on the World Championship grid at Ipswich in July are at stake, with National and NI Champion Derek Martin sure to be a major draw.

Crowd favourite John Christie from Ballinderry will be chasing glory in his Lotus, whilst Shane Murray (Galgorm), Adam Hylands (Portadown), Adam Maxwell (Crumlin) and Kells driver Carl Sloan will be ones to watch.

Also in action at Tullyroan on Easter Saturday will be the destructive 2L National Bangers plus 1300 Stock Cars and Junior Productions, with the Ninja Karts King of Aghadowey title race, Lightning Rods and Thunder Rods completing the line up at Aghadowey on Monday afternoon.