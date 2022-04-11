Circuit of Ireland International Rally - Easter Weekend

Mid & East Antrim here we come !!

The UAC Easter Stages are delighted to announce the support of Mid & East Antrim Borough Council for the Wastewater Solutions Circuit of Ireland International Rally this weekend.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, has spoken of his delight ahead of the return of the Circuit of Ireland International Rally to the Borough.

In recent years, the UAC Easter Stages Rally has attracted more than 20,000 people, from spectators and visitors, to officials and competitors - generating approximately £800,000 for the local economy, according to the organisers.

The Mayor said: "It's no secret I have a love of cars, so I'm personally delighted to see the prestigious Circuit of Ireland International Rally return to Mid and East Antrim.

"We pride ourselves on attracting and delivering world-class events in our Borough, and this is set to be another resounding success.

"Events such as this are wonderful for showcasing Mid and East Antrim to audiences around the world via live streaming on Facebook and Youtube, as well as the benefits they bring to our hospitality, tourism and retail sectors.

"A warm welcome awaits all the competitors, their teams, families and the spectators, and here's to an action-packed, safe weekend of motorsport, why not come and see for yourself."

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is a proud supporter of the event, with Wastewater Solutions the title sponsors.

The Circuit of Ireland International Rally will be the first round of the FIA Celtic Rally Trophy and the third round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

A spectator guide will be available online for the event on the Circuit of Ireland website (www.circuitofireland.co.uk) and you can follow the action on Facebook and Instagram.



