New sponsor on board for Armoy Road Races

New sponsor on board for Armoy Road Races

Ballymoney based company, Euro Autospares Limited, which specialises in purchasing vehicles for end-of-life treatment and worldwide exports of vehicle parts, has become involved with the prestigious r

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

ARMOY Road Races has welcomed on board a new company for this year’s event which will take place on Friday July 30 and Saturday July 31.

Ballymoney based company Euro Autospares Limited, which specialises in purchasing vehicles for end-of-life treatment and worldwide exports of vehicle parts, has become involved with the prestigious road racing event for the first time and will sponsor the Open Superbike race.

Full details in Tuesday's Chronicle newspaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282